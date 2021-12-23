HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Drive Thru Holiday Light Show 12-24-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 – 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta

Click Here to find local churches holding Christmas Eve Services

CANDLELIGHT SERVICE – 3 & 7 p.m. Join congregation for candlelight service to celebrate the night before Christmas. All health department guidelines will be followed. 7 p.m. service will be streamed to Facebook. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1552 or visit www.facebook.com/RS-Church-of-Christ-Uniting-486058552158265/

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS – 4:30 p.m. Worship this Christmas eve with St. Mary’s ‘Our Lady of the Lake’ Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2213 or visit www.facebook.com/stmaryscoopny/

WORSHIP – 5 p.m. Celebrate Christmas Eve with a family Eucharist at 5, Service of Carols at 10:30, and Festival Choral Eucharist at 11. Followed by Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Christmas Day. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit stjamesoneonta.org

CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP – 5:45 & 7:30 p.m. All are invited to worship on the night before Christmas. refreshments will be served between services. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5712 or visit www.msbchurch.org

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE – 7 p.m. Christmas Eve worship, walk-ins welcome. All health department guidlines will be followed. There will only be one service this year due to the pandemic. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit www.elmparkumconeonta.org

CANDLELIGHT COMMUNION – 8 p.m. Join the congregation on Christmas Eve for a candlelight communion and to celebrate the season. In person and on Zoom. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102 or visit firstumc-oneonta.org