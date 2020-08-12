HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Drive Thru Job Fair 08-13-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

JOB FAIR – 9 a.m. – Noon. Job seekers meet up to 25 local employers without leaving the car. Just follow the signs, keep your mask on, and get flyers/applications for employers in many different sectors that are currently hiring. Parking Lot, Oneonta Outlaws, Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/drive-thru-job-fair-in-damaschke-field-parking-lot-neahwa-park-oneonta-388

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BLOOD DRIVE – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Discover new exhibit ‘Is This Heaven’ highlighting film ‘Field of Dreams’ and exploring its inspiration and legacy in American culture. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Hosted by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-if-you-build-it?date=0 for info.

TOWN HALL – 5:30 p.m. Discuss treatment of the incarcerated with activist, minister Helen Prejean who wrote ‘Dead Man Walking’ about the inmates on Death Row she spiritually advised, and Teresa A. Miller who helped rewrite the Standards on the Legal Status of Prisoners. Hosted by The Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/town-hall-prejean-miller/ for info.

MUSIC ON MAIN – 6 – 8 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by the Triple Play Jazz Trio. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 9 p.m. Hop online to enjoy prerecorded open-mic by area poets followed by presentation featuring poets Richard Newman (Words for What Those Men Have Done, 2017) and Margot Farrington (The Blue Canoe Of Longing, 2019). Presented by Bright Hill Press. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ for info.

BIRD CHAT – 7 p.m. New to birding, sign up to chat with experience birders of the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Bring your questions and observations for virtual discussion. Visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for details.

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature band The Country Express performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.