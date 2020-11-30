HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Duck Derby For A Cause 12-01-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

GIVING TUESDAY – All Day. Give to support charities & organizations you care about. Visit www.givingtuesday.org for info.

VIRTUAL DUCK DERBY – All Day. Plastic ducks race to the finish line to support the FRN. Purchase 1 for $5 or 6 for $20. Cash prizes awarded to first place finishers of each race. Fundraiser to support Family Resource Network. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Enjoy week long open house, find handcrafted items by local artisans for Christmas, enter raffle to win gift basket from the shop. Continues thru December 5. Support the Artisans Guild, 148 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1080 or visit www.facebook.com/The-Artisans-Guild-Of-Oneonta-NY-108933675813052/

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Journalist Tim Madigan and former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Fred Claire discuss Madigan’s new book ‘Extra Innings: Fred Claire’s Journey to City of Hope and Finding a World Championship Team.’ Includes Q&A session. Free, registration for Zoom meeting required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-fred-claire-tim-madigan?date=0

ART TALK – 2 p.m. ‘Portraits of the Permanent Collection’ discussion with curator Mary Alexander on what portraits say about the sitter, artist, and time they were painted. Free Zoom conference. Presented by Arkell Museum. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar