HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Election Day! 11-03-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

GENERAL ELECTION – 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Cast your vote for the next President of the US, other public offices. Make you voice heard! Find Otsego County Polling locations by calling 607-547-4247 or visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php

PANCAKE DAY – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vote and then enjoy delicious pancakes from Cooperstown Rotary Club. Cost, $8. Dine in at Doubleday Cafe, 93 Main St., Cooperstown. Carry Out at Doubleday Cafe, St. Mary’s Church (31 Elm St., Cooperstown), Clark Sports Center (124 Co. Hwy 52, Cooperstown), Town Building (811 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek). 607-821-0180 for Delivery.

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints’ with Assistant Curator of American Art Ann Cannon featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SPAGHETTI SUPPER – 4 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Spaghetti while supporting Worcester Emergency Squad. Take out only. Worcester Fire Department, 36 Church St., Worcester. Visit www.facebook.com/otsegonyfirewire/