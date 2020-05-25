HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Exhibit ‘Taking The Field: Evolution Of Amateur Baseball’ 05-26-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 26

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Virtual program highlights ‘Taking The Field’ exhibit on amateur baseball, evolution of pro-Ball and equipment. Featuring interview with Baseball Hall of Fame curator on baseball’s origins. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-taking-the-field-20?date=0

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CANDIDATE CONVERSATION – 2 p.m. Discuss the 121st Assembly district with Candidate Dan Butterman on Facebook Live every Tuesday in May. Each session on a different topic. Visit www.facebook.com/ButtermannForNY121/ for info.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS