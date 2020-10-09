HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fall Foliage Run To Support Relay For Life 10-10-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

RELAY FOR LIFE – 11 a.m. Join Fall Foliage Run with the American Legion Riders in memory of Robin Enck, Rider & Army Veteran who lost his life to cancer this year. Ride to support American Cancer Society in the search for a cure. Registration begins 9:45 a.m. Cost, $15/participant. American Legions, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0494 or visit www.facebook.com/alrpost259

QUILT SHOW – Online thur 11/27. Check out the beautiful quilts celebrating the quilting culture across New York State. Also a celebration of the 19th ammendment giving women the right to vote. Enjoy beautiful designs, vote on favorite, test quilting knowledge. Presented by Earlville Opera House. Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

SHOE COLLECTION – 9 – Noon. Donate gently worn shoes to Oneonta High School Alumni Association for current charity project. Top Level of Parking Garage, Water St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising for info.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

POP-UP EXHIBIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. View Jim Mayne’s Collection of Axes and Hatchetts featuring the objects and various photos. Free admission. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Museum/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/ for info.

ART HISTORY – 1 p.m. Lecture ‘Entertaining, Shopping and Collecting in Paris: The Fate of the Collection of Princess Olga Paley and Grand Duke Paul of Russia’ about the art collected by exiled prince & princes of Russia, how they collected it & what happended to it after they transferred it to Russia just before WWI. Presented by The Russian History Museum, Jordanville. 315 858-2468 or visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org

MUSIC ON MAIN – 1 – 3 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance the Small Town Big Band, featuring big band music from the 30’s to contemporary. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES – 6 p.m. Come out for a fun outdoor movie experience. This week showing ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.’ Movie starts at dusk. Free admission, donations welcome. Foothills Performing Arts Center Parking Lot, Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.foothillspac.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Hear tales of the mysterious happening over the years at historic mansion, including the ones identified by Ghost Hunters Halloween special on SyFy network. 1-hour after-dark tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org