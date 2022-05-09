HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Family Game Night at the Library 05-10-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 10

GAME NIGHT – 6 – 8 p.m. Bring the entire family for night of board games from Settlers of Catan to Battleship & more. Separate adult and childrens tables will be running. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STAR WARS – 3 – 5:30 p.m. Watch party continues with ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’ Snacks available. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

GRIEF SUPPORT – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Adult members of the community are invited a safe, confidential place to understand the grieving process, make sense of strong emotions, learn from other community members as facilitated by a trained staff member. Presented by Helios Care at First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support