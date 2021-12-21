By: Staff  12/21/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Festive Light Show at Neahwa Park 12-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

Festive Light Show at Neahwa Park

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta

CLOTHING DRIVE – Last day to bring clean winter clothing of any size to help out local families in need. Looking for gently used boots, hats, gloves, scarves, winter coats, snowsuits, & snowpants. Bins located inside the front doors at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 Ext. 120 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

