HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Film Fest Presents ‘Last Days at Sea’ 11-08-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view ‘Last Days at Sea’ about an island boy struggling with the changing climate and growing up. Showing at The Grandstand Theater, The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 or visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exhibit by award winning artist Enid Baxter Ryce, whose film, ‘War and the Weather,’ is included in the Glimmerglass Film Days film festival. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 or visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “They May Have Just Found James Tanner’s Legs” with Pete Lindemann. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.