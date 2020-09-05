HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Find Treasures At Trunk Show 09-06-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

TRUNK SHOW – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find a treasure trove of items from jewelry to art & much more. Masks required. Call ahead for a viewing slot. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safety, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

RALLY – 4 p.m. Community rallies against Racism. Local speakers will share experiences at 4:30. Masks required. Social distancing will be observed. Centennial Park, Gilbertsville.