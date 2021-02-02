HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Food For Groundhog Day 02-02-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate Groundhog Day. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

FRUIT SALE – Order fruit to support Oneonta church. California large naval oranges, 18 for $11. Other Quantities available. Also Pink Seedless grapefruit. Pick-up 2/18 & 2/19. Free delivery in Oneonta area only. Support First United Methodist Church of Oneonta. Call 607-432-4102, ext. 102 or visit firstumc-oneonta.org

WATERSHED WEBINAR – 3:30 p.m. Informational webinar about the Chesapeake Bay Headwaters Educational Ecosystem, a new program by OCCA aimed at increasing student understanding of local watersheds, ecosystem functions, and issues that impact them. Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/occa-calendar/