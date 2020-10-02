HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Foothills Drive In Movies Showing ‘Jurassic Park’ 10-03-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

DRIVE-IN MOVIES – 6 p.m. Come out for a fun outdoor movie experience. This week showing ‘Jurassic Park.’ Movie starts at dusk. Free admission, donations welcome. Foothills Performing Arts Center Parking Lot, Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.foothillspac.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

VOTER REGISTRATION – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. League of Women Voters host drives to register residents to vote. Stop by the following places to register. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. 607-547-4247 or visit www.lwvcooperstownarea.org

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

POP-UP EXHIBIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. View Jim Mayne’s Collection of Axes and Hatchetts featuring the objects and various photos. Free admission. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Museum/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/ for info.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

BAG SALE – 10 a.m. – Noon. Purchase a bag and fill it with used books to support your village library. Cost, $5. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-544-1418 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

VOTER REGISTRATION – Noon – 7 p.m. League of Women Voters host drives to register residents to vote. Stop by the following places to register. Hartwick Fire House, 4877 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4247 or visit www.lwvcooperstownarea.org

MUSIC ON MAIN – 1 – 3 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by Central NY saxophone quintet, Saxalicious. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

ENGINE EXHIBIT – 1 – 4 p.m. Stop by the Cider mill to view Cooperstown Steam Engine Association display. Also find delicious homemade apple pie, baked goods, crafts, garlic, pumpkins, much more. Masks & Social Distancing required. Willy’s Farm & Cider Mill, 349 Badeau Hill Rd., Schenevus. Schedule visit at 607-638-9449.

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints’ with Assistant Curator of American Art Ann Cannon featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

DRIVE IN CONCERT – 3 p.m. Stop by to listen to live Amy Helm concert over car-radio, boombox, or any other fm device. Sandwiches available for pre-order from Brushland Eating House. Mask, social distancing, preregistration required. Cost, $60/2-person car. West Kortright Center, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/drive-in-performance-amy-helm/

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Hear tales of the mysterious happening over the years at historic mansion, including the ones identified by Ghost Hunters Halloween special on SyFy network. 1-hour after-dark tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org