HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 24

ARTFEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy first ever Rainb-O artfest from comfort of your home. Features most dynamic, forward-thinking LGBTQ+ entertainment Oneonta has to offer on Microsoft Teams. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/5697948 for info.

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE – 8 a.m. Honor genocide awareness and prevention month with live reading from ‘Heroes of the Holocaust: Extraordinary True Accounts of Triumph’ as told to Arnold Geier. Read by Shannon, Director of the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

LUNCH & LEARN – 11:30 a.m. Online discussion of employment opportunities for youth and young adults with disabilities with the Family Resource Network. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Laurens Fire Department, 57 Main St., Laurens. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

