HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

WINTER PROGRAMS – 1 – 3 p.m. Bring the kids for some learning fun over February break. Choose from programs ‘Forest as a Habitat’ featuring interactive games on how action of animal & humans affect the forest, or ‘New York State Breakout Box’ families try to open the Breakout Box with their knowledge of NYS social studies. Free, open to public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm

EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. View exhibit ‘Memoryscape’ featuring luminous works of sculpture ‘Childhood Adventure’ & ‘Hair Amulet’ by Daniel Buckingham Professor of Sculpture at PrattMWP. On view through 5/17. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org

VOLUNTEER – 1 – 8 p.m. Help create fun/safe hangout for Oneonta’s teens. Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-267-4435 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

LAUNDRY LOVE – 2 – 4 p.m. Free laundry service to those in need sponsored by Progressive Primary Care solutions. 2 loads/individual. Metro Cleaners, 115 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-433 8000 or visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

COMPETITION – 3 – 5 p.m. See if you have what it takes to build the best Snowman. Features hot drinks, delicious treats, & a special visit from Olaf. RSVP required. Chestnut Park Rehab & Nursing Center, 330 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-684-8092 or visit www.facebook.com/ChestnutParkRehabAndNursing/

COMMITTEE MEETING – 4 p.m. Come volunteer with the advisory committee to help plan to make Club Odyssey the best teen hang out. Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-267-4435 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Ford V. Ferrari.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theater presents Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot.’ Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org

HEATSMART OTSEGO – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Join Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for presentation on renewable/clean heating & cooling technology for home & business owners. Free, Open to public. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/