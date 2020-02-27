HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

CABARET – 5 – 9 p.m. CCS students present this years Cabaret night. Begins with soup & chili dinners, 2 stage of entertainment featuring local performers, & silent auction. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

DENTAL DAY – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Families with financial need make appointments for dental care for their children aged 2 – 12. 1 procedure/child. Referrals provided. Northern Catskill Dental Associates, 6 Doubleday Ct., Cooperstown. 607-547-2313 or visit www.facebook.com/Northern-Catskill-Dental-PC-229712397116431/

LAUNDRY LOVE – 2 – 4 p.m. Free laundry service to those in need sponsored by Progressive Primary Care solutions. 2 loads/individual. Metro Cleaners, 115 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-433 8000 or visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

SUSTAINABILITY SHOWCASE – 4 – 6 p.m. SUNY student & staff present on sustainability & climate change, then give audience chance to calculate their own carbon footprint, then learn how to mend your own clothes & support sustainable fashion practices. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Parasite.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

TRIVIA NIGHT – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Enjoy fun movie themed trivia night with students from Laurens School District. Prizes for the top 3 teams. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999.

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Take digital journey through the cosmos in immersive multimedia experience. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Presenting Shakespeare’s comedy ‘A Midsummer Nights Dream’ featuring a love quadrangle, magic, & mischievous fairies. General Admission, $5/person. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta.