HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 6

ART EXHIBIT – 5 – 7 p.m. “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Exhibit for Otsego County high school students opens at the CAA, On display through March 27. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER – 5:30 p.m. After several years, the World Day Of Prayer is being marked again with a service, featuring Zimbabwean songs, at The Salvation Army Church, 25 River St., Oneonta. Elm Park UM and First United Presbyterian “Red Door” pastors are helping organize the event, with other local churches supporting it. A rehearsal for participants to learn the Zimbabwean songs is at 4:30.

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

GUIDED TOUR – 11:30 a.m. Learn about the creation of ‘Diamond Dreams’ exhibit for Women’s History Month on tour with Hall of Fame Curator. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/curator-spotlight-diamond-dreams-2020?date=0

UNPLUG – 6 – 9 p.m. Turn off the computer/tv/phones and have a fun evening of family activities from bowling, to hiking, to a pound class. Celebrate national day of unplugging. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Fun group dance to music by Quickstep with John Kirk & Trish Miller calling. Suggested donation, $8/adult. 1st Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8164 or visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com