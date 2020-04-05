HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 6

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Appointments required. Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Ln., Worcester. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

VIRTUAL APRIL – Enjoy virtual Instruction on Reverse Painting from The Fenimore Museum. Visit the museum at www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

COPING SKILLS – 2 – 3 p.m. Virtual event for school aged youth to talk, make stress balls in the era of Covid-19. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

