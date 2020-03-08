HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 9

GARDEN CLUB – 7 p.m. Rick Marci presents ‘Attracting Birds Throughout The Year’ on how to create bird friendly ecosystem using plants, food, feeders. Illustrated through use of Rick’s excellent pictures. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

GENEOLOGY – 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Support each others search through the past for ancestors. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

HEALTH – 1:15 p.m. ‘Living Well’ workshop on free programs that support physical, emotional, mental health with Jennifer Flynn. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

CLASSIC MOVIE – 3:30 p.m. Enjoy classic, timeless films with the group. Discussion to follow. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

POP-UP SHOP – 5 – 7 p.m. Find handmade home decor from farmhouse wreaths to seasonal accessories by Sabrina Beckerink. The Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-6845 or visit www.facebook.com/theautumncafe/