HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Learn To Advocate For Children's Education 05-04-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 4

Children’s Education Advocacy

EDUCATION ADVOCACY – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Learn to advocate for your child’s success in school in spite of disabilities or suspected disabilities with the Family Resource Network. 3 part series begins with talk on special education regulations. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

WEEKLY CHALLENGE – 10 a.m. Have fun at home competing in creative weekly challenge. Submit via Facebook or instagram with inspiration photo. Submissions due by 5 p.m. Thursday. Visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter for info.

TEEN SCENE – 1 – 2 p.m. Join Family Resource Network to learn how to make quesadillas, other great snacks. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

