HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

COLUMBUS DAY

KIDS HIKE – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Kids explore the world of trees, learn to identify the varieties using science/senses, learn the role trees play in our world. Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-282-4087 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-trees-2/

GARDEN CLUB – 7 p.m. Learn simple/effective techniques to compost food waste to benefit the garden, environment at large. Presented by Anastasia Majestic, owner ByEarth, a local composting company. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit oneontagardenclub.com