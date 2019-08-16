HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

ART EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Art By The Lake 12th annual juried art exhibit celebrating relationship between artists and landscape. Also features artist demonstrations, food by Origins Cafe, music, more. Lake front Lawn, Fenimore Art Museum, Coopersotwn. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

RELAY RUN – TBD. NY Route 20 Association celebrates 20 years with relay run from Duanesburg, Lafayette to West Winfield, covering entire NY stretch of Rt. 20 in 3-mile segments. Free to run, dinner is $5/person. E-mail Bill Kosina at jabkos@verizon.net to sign up. Visit nyroute20.com/~nyroute20/events/2019-road-challenge

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Middlefield VFD hosts all you can eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, more. Cost, $7.50/adult. Cooperstown Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

CHILDRENS YARD SALE – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by for selection of infant, toddler, childrens toys, clothes, furniture in good to excellent condition. West End Yard Sale, 24 Schoolhouse Ln., Oneonta. 607-432-7529 or visit www.facebook.com/noahsworldoneonta/

PADDLE & PULL – 9 a.m. – Noon. Volunteers pull invasive Water Chestnuts, European Frog Bit from lake. OCCA canoes/kayaks only. Pre-registration required. Bring sunscreen, hat, water, be prepared to get dirty. Silver Lake, New Berlin. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake/

ANTIQUE POWER DAY – TBA. 2 day showcase of antique tractors, vehicles. Roseboom. 607-264-3015 or visit www.farmcollectorshowdirectory.com/19th-annual-roseboom-antique-power-days/

HOPSEGO – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate Cooperstown hops history with beer tastings, food trucks, live music, family activities, more in Historic Village. Admission, $12/adult. Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Hopsego

PAWSITIVE PAWSIBILITIES – Noon – 2 p.m. Meet adoptable pets from Susquehanna SPCA. Front Lobby, Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

REGATTA – 1 – 4 p.m. 5th Annual Luke Hazen Memorial Regatta featuring racers in Canoes/Kayaks/home built boats. Followed by cornhole tournament. Proceeds to Schenevus Lake Park Capital Improvement Fund. Cost, $25/adult paddler, cornhole tournament, $10/person. Schenevus Lake Park, Lake Rd., Schenevus. 607-638-9295 or visit www.lukehazenmemorialregatta.com

BLOCK PARTY – 3 – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy music, food, vendors, games, bounce house more with Schenevus-Worcester rotary club. Main St., Worcester. Visit www.facebook.com/SchenevusWorcesterRotaryClub/

THEATER – 3 & 7:30 p.m. Performance “Billy Bishop Goes To War.” Set in 1914, follows journey of underachieving Billy Bishop on his journey to become a great fighter pilot. Explores complexities of heroism, cost of war, Britain’s colonial past. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/billy-bishop-goes-to-war/

CHICKEN BBQ – 4:30 p.m. Enjoy delicious barbecued chicken. Eat-in or Eat-out. Cost, $12/adult dinner, $7/child under 12. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-264-3069.

SHOWCASE – 7 p.m. “A Little Bit of Broadway” features talented area performers presenting everything from vocals to dances in group or solo performances. Concessions will be sold. Admission, $5 donation. Proceeds to Major’s Inn restoration. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom St., Gilbertsville. 607-371-4030 or visit www.facebook.com/activeentertainmentprod/

SALUTE – 7:30 p.m. Performance by 10th Mountain Division Jazz Band for Salute to Veterans. Free, tickets available at TFJ office, local businesses. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta.

CONCERT – 8 – 10 p.m. Performance by Town Mountain, who mix bluegrass, country, rock n’ roll. Cost, $36 at-door. West Kortright Center, 49 W. Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/town-mountain/

MOVIE NIGHT – 9 p.m. Enjoy family movie on the lawn. Chairs, sleeping bags, snacks, more welcome. Showing “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” (2019, PG-14). Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter