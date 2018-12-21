HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

TREE LIGHTING – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Inaugural ceremony with Otego Mayor Ernie Kroll followed by Christmas tree lighting at the library, then caroling. Bring non-perishable food for Otego Food Bank. Begins at Otego Firehouse, 5 River St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

SANTA VISIT – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Visit Santa, bring a letter, get pictures with old St. Nick. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. 607-432-2941.

SANTA VISIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to see Santa while you shop. Southside Mall Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

CRAFT CAMP – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kids can do a fun craft with Mrs. Claus while parents finish their shopping. $10 for single child, $5 each additional child. Community Room, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Info, www.theartfulspirits.com

CHRISTMAS DINNER – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Free Holiday meal prepared by The Friends of Christmas, Saturdays Bread, local churches with food donated by local businesses, individuals. Delivery available to sick/homebound. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102.

VISIT SANTA – 1 – 5 p.m. Visit & Take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983.

HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS – 6 p.m. Celebrate the season with the Catskill Brass. Donations to support interior restoration. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St., Franklin. 607-829-6404.

COFFEE HOUSE – 7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake. Call 315-858-2575.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO