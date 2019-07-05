By: Larissa Ryan  07/05/2019  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 6, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 6

Stagecoach Run Art Fest

ART FESTIVAL – 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The two-day Stagecoach Run Art Festival offers self-guided tours of Treadwell’s artists’ studios and galleries. Free. Start at Bright Hill Literary Center 94 Church St., Treadwell. Info, StagecoachRun.com

TRAIN DANCE – 6:30-10 p.m. Dance on the Cooperstown Blues Express to Americana/Hillbilly band, The Horseshoe Lounge Playboys. $20 ea. Train leaves from Milford Station at 7 p.m. 136 East Main Street, Milford. Info, 607-432.2429, www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com.

CONCERT – 6:30-8 p.m. Randy’s Harptones play bluegrass at the Major’s Inn. Proceeds go to inn’s restoration. 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Info, 607-783-2967.

