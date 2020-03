HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Farmers Markets Still On

Farmers’ Markets have been classified as “essential businesses”, and are permitted to continue under the governor’s “New York State On PAUSE” program:

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Market runs indoors at Main St. Garage Walkway during winter, outdoors on Muller Plaza during summer. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday Market (June-September) 3 – 7 p.m. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.CooperstownFarmersMarket.org