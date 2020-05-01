HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Take Photography Class — 5-2-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 2

PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS – 10 a.m. Join photographer JW Johnston for 3 part class ‘Notion of Motion’ hosted on Zoom from the Huntington Memorial Library. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for Info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Market runs indoors at Main St. Garage Walkway during winter, outdoors on Muller Plaza during summer. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday Market (June-September) 3 – 7 p.m. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

ART & YOGA – 10 a.m. Stay centered at home with art talk by Mary Murray followed by Yoga with Lisa Gallagher of the Munson Willaims Proctor Arts Institute. Donations gratefully accepted to keep program going. Visit www.facebook.com/MWPAI to join the class.

