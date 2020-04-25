HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 26

SPIRITUAL FAIR – Join live virtual summit featuring holistic practitioners from upstate New York walking participants through techniques including emotional freedom, meditation, yoga, much more to help relive the anxiety of the current historical moment. Join the Institute for Spiritual Development through Zoom or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/isdoneonta/

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE – 8 a.m. Honor genocide awareness and prevention month with live reading from ‘Heroes of the Holocaust: Extraordinary True Accounts of Triumph’ as told to Arnold Geier. Read by Shanon, Director of the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS