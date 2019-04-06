HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 7

CONCERT – 3 p.m. The Big Galut(e) performs Jewish klezmer music. $25 adults, $6 students. Foothills Performing Arts Center 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Info, www.foothillspac.org.

SIGNING – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Teresa Millias signs copies of her book “Lone Moon Creek.” Foxcare, Oneonta. 607-397-9342.

ART WORKSHOP – 12-4 p.m. Make art for the Eco Art Contest at the 2019 Earth Festival. $5 per child/OWL members free. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Ave. (Fortin Park) Oneonta. Info, worldoflearning@live.com

MUSICAL – 2 p.m. Milford High School performs “The Addams Family.” Milford Central School, 42 W. Main Street, Milford. Info, 607-286-7721 x8207

THEATER – 2 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present “The Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McCauley Fishing Derby.” The Weiting Theatre, 168 Main St., Worcester. Info, www.catskillplayers.org