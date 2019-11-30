HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

HOLIDAY KICK-OFF – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Enjoy historic village, holiday spirit. Includes Shoppers Rally & Raffle, artisan demos, ornament making, refreshments, tree lighting, more. Many shops participating. 192 Main St., Sharon Springs. Visit www.facebook.com/themostwonderfultimeoftheyearsharonsprings/

BENEFIT – 8:30 – 10 a.m. Work off the holiday meal for a good cause. Join 90 minute spinning ride to benefit Cooperstown Food Pantry. Cost, $10 minimum donation. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find large selection of quality gifts handcrafted by local artisans. Features refreshments, discounts. Cooper Country Crafts, 2 Doubleday Crt., Cooperstown. 607-547-9247 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperCountryCrafts/

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Browse tables of 40+ artists, crafts people, more. Enter for ‘Winner Takes All Raffle’ and get all your holiday shopping done. American Legion, 41 Page Ave., Delhi. 607-746-6690 or visit www.facebook.com/events/delhi-american-legion/church-girls-holiday-bazaar/2531170403778680/

SANTA VISIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa while shopping for the holidays. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

SANTA VISIT – Noon – 2 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes, enjoy free hot chocolate & cookies, get pets pictures with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 2 p.m. Blue Christmas Service for families who’ve lost a loved one to suicide. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 www.facebook.com/Elm-Park-UMC-113490525350280/

SANTA PICTURES – 2 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids to take pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

COMMUNITY CONCERT – 3 p.m. Friends of Music present chamber music concert featuring works by Bach, Knorr, Schumann, others performed by Robin Lacey & Dan Chien on Saxophone & Piano. Free, open to public. Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. Visit www.friendsmusic.org

AUDITIONS – 7 p.m. Try out for role in Orpheus Theater’s production of ‘Spamalot.’ St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/