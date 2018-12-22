HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 23

CHRISTMAS PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, table service for potluck dinner, followed by candlelight service. United Methodist Church, 2878 St. Hwy. 28, Portlandville.

SANTA VISIT – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Visit Santa, bring a letter, get pictures with old St. Nick. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. 607-432-2941.

SANTA VISIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to see Santa while you shop. Southside Mall Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BIRTHDAY – 11 a.m. – Noon. Join congregation to celebrate birth of Jesus a little early. Inlcudes cake, treats after worship. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9371 or visit www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

VISIT SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Visit & Take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983.

CRAFT CAMP – 2 – 4 p.m. Kids can do a fun craft with Mrs. Claus while parents finish their shopping. $10 for single child, $5 each additional child. Community Room, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Info, www.theartfulspirits.com

