HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

SUNDAY PROGRAM – 3 p.m. Presenting ‘2020: Science, Policy, & Capital Converge on Climate Change – What Will Happen?’ talk with Paula DiPerna. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun this winter. Slide down a hillside on a tube. Tubes provided. Cost, $5/person. Warming hut with hot cocoa, snacks available for sale. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

SENIOR DINNER – Noon. 2020 Valentines Wonderland dinner invites all resident of Richfield Springs aged 60+ to enjoy delicious turkey dinner. Seating limited, reservations required by 2/10. Cafeteria, Richfield Springs Central School, 93 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-867-3896 or visit www.rscommunitycalendar.com/event/richfield-springs-senior-citizen-dinner/

FILM – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “21 Bridges.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

OPENING RECEPTION – 1 – 2:30 p.m. Photography exhibit ‘Natures Visions – Birdlife’ by photographer Lynn Cleveland whose works have been featured by the National Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, others. On display with works available for purchase through April. Open to public. Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 St. Rt. 80, Sherburne. 607-674-4733 or visit friendsofrogers.org

AUDITION – 4 p.m. Try out for May production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” with the Catskill Community Players. Seeking actors from large range of roles, ages. Preparation not necessary, just bring list of potential conflicts. The Worcester Inn, 151 Main St., Wocester. E-mail nancybcouch@yahoo.com.