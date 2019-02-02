HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

FUNDRAISER – Noon – 4 p.m. Stop by for Chili bowl cook-off. Featuring delicious chili, hand-decorated bowls. Help support our local artists. Wilber Mansion, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/events/chili-bowl/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11 a.m. Cafeteria, Richfield Springs Central School, 93 W. Main St., Richfield Springs.

BENEFIT RIDE – 8:30 – 10 a.m. 90 minute spinning ride to benefit Susquehanna SPCA. Cost, $10 minimum donation/person. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/Susquehanna-SPCA-121696841223218/

TRAPSHOOT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fun for ages 12+. Cost, $1/5 shots. Richfield Springs Sportsman’s Club, Monticello Rd., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1370.

FILM SCREENING – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/3096978

WIND DOWN – 4 p.m. Relax from winter carnival fun with buffet, raffle, prizes at Genesee Restaurant, 38 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-2105.