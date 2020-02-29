HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 1

SUGARING OFF – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy full pancake breakfast in the morning then contemporary, historic demonstrations of maple sugar production. Admission, $10/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/sugaring-off-sundays/0

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 60 dealers showing arms, military relics from pre-Revolutionary War to present. Bring your own old guns, swords, military items to sell. Admission, $3/person. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-748-1010 or visit gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

FILM – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Parasite.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER – 2 p.m. Presenting Shakespeare’s comedy ‘A Midsummer Nights Dream’ featuring a love quadrangle, magic, & mischievous fairies. General Admission, $5/person. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

ADVOCACY – 3 – 4:30 p.m. Special event by Project Amplify to advocate for the men, women, children in detention at Southern border or forced to stay in Mexico while awaiting asylum hearings. Features play by community members who assisted detained asylum seekers in Texas, testimonials of people held in detention centers in US & Mexico. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8401 or visit www.facebook.com/events/120784442683401/