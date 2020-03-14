HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 15

THEATER – 2 p.m. Bold Theatrics presents ‘Venus In Fur’ by David Ives. Cost, $20/person. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.foothillspac.org

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

CANCELLED – SUGARING OFF – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy full pancake breakfast in the morning then contemporary, historic demonstrations of maple sugar production. Admission, $10/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/sugaring-off-sundays/0 – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Antoinette Kuzminski presents ‘Emerging Contaminants in Otsego Lake and the Susquehanna River’ She will review the toxicology from the study, implications of endocrine disrupters in water, & suggest corrective measures. Free, open to public. Ballroom, Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/ – CANCELLED

