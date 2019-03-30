HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 31

FOOD FESTIVAL – 3-6 p.m. The 19th Annual Epicurean Food and Wine Tasting features samplings from 30 different restaurants, as well as a silent auction, all to benefit Catskill Area Hospice. $90, reservations required. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Info, reservations, (607) 432-6773.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sugaring Off Sundays include pancake breakfast with fresh maple syrup, demonstrations and tours of the Farmers Museum. The Farmers Museum, 5775 Route 80, Cooperstown. Info, www.farmersmuseum.org.

MEET AND GREET – 12-4 p.m. “Sundays at Brandow’s” aims to connect new families with companion animals from the Susquehanna SPCA. Brandow’s Feed & Seed, 4119 NY-7, Oneonta. Info, (607) 547-8111.

ART WORKSHOP – 12-4 p.m. Make art for the Eco Art Contest at the 2019 Earth Festival. $5 per child/OWL members free. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Ave. (Fortin Park) Oneonta. Info, worldoflearning@live.com

THEATER – 2 p.m. Orpheus Theater performs “Damn Yankees.” $20 adults, $10 kids. Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Info, (607) 287-1288.