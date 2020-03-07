HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 8

MUSIC – 2 p.m. Celebrate shared humanity with musical selections from South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, others. Performers include clarinetist Robin Seletsky, flutist Ana Laura Gonzalez, pianist Michael Bauer, a capella ensemble Eight is Eneuf. Free, open to public. Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-286-9085 or visit www.templebetheloneonta.org/temp/

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

SUGARING OFF – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy full pancake breakfast in the morning then contemporary, historic demonstrations of maple sugar production. Admission, $10/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/sugaring-off-sundays/0

FLEA MARKET – 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find beautiful antiques, collectibles, jewelry, postcards, more. Quality Inn, 5206 NY-23., Oneonta.

ST. PATRICK’S DINNER – 11 a.m. Enjoy Corned Beef & Cabbage dinner to support local fire department. Served by donation, until sold out. Mt. Vision Fire Department, 179 Co. Hwy. 11B, Mount Vision. 607-433-0997 or visit www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment/

SAVING LIVES – 6:30 – 8 p.m. Presentation by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on causes, prevention, how we can all fight suicides. Participants will learn risk factors, warning signs, how to keep ourselves & our loved ones safe. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 315-664-0346 or visit afsp.org/chapter/afsp-south-central-new-york/