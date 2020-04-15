HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 16

BLOOD DRIVE – 1:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Franklin Methodist Church, 101 Main St., Franklin. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

VIRTUAL APRIL – View John Brewster Mini-Documentary presented by Fenimore Art Museum. Visit the museum at www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum

VIRTUAL APRIL – Get started in the garden with a seed starting video presented by The Farmers’ Museum. Visit the museum at www.facebook.com/farmersmuseum/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

HEATSMART – Noon – 1 p.m. HeatSmart Otsego campaign director Bennett Sandler introduces clean heating, cooling technologies from heat pumps to wood gasification boilers. Advanced registration required for Zoom conference. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/heat-smart-otsego-lunchtime-webinar/2020-04-09/ for details.

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

