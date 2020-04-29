HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 30

VIRTUAL OPEN MIC – Evening. 15 local, regional performers celebrate ‘Triumph of the Spirit’ with original works, reinterpretations of classic pieces from original songs to Shakespearean monologues, short fictions, opera, more. Presented across Fenimore Art Museum social media platforms. Visit www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE – 8 a.m. Honor genocide awareness and prevention month with live reading from ‘Heroes of the Holocaust: Extraordinary True Accounts of Triumph’ as told to Arnold Geier. Read by Shanon, Director of the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 a.m. – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

HEATSMART – Noon – 1 p.m. HeatSmart Otsego campaign director Bennett Sandler introduces clean heating, cooling technologies from heat pumps to wood gasification boilers. Advanced registration required for Zoom conference. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/heat-smart-otsego-lunchtime-webinar/2020-04-09/ for details.

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

