HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 28

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE – 8 a.m. Honor genocide awareness and prevention month with live reading from ‘Heroes of the Holocaust: Extraordinary True Accounts of Triumph’ as told to Arnold Geier. Read by Shanon, Director of the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

BOOK CLUB – 7 p.m. Read ‘Autopsy of a Boring Wife’ by Marie-Renée Lavoie, then come discuss with the group via Zoom. E-editions available. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

