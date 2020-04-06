HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 7

VIRTUAL APRIL – Hear about Favorite Memories of a Museum Docent from The Fenimore Museum. Visit the museum at www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

