HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Learn how our memory of the First US President has changed over time in ‘The Property of the Nation: George Washington’s Tomb, Mount Vernon, and the Memory of the First President’ presented by author Matthew R. Costello, Senior Historian White House Historical Association. Fort Plain Museum, 389 Canal St., Fort Plain. 518-993-2527 or visit www.fortplainmuseum.com/viewevent.aspx?ID=1053

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

9:30-9:50 a.m. Town Hall, 3966 NY-23, West Oneonta.

10:10-10:50 a.m. Little Lambs Children Center, 383 Co Rd 11, Oneonta.

12:20-12:45 p.m. Methodist Church, 811 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek.

1:15-1:35 p.m. Methodist Church, 2343 NY-205, Mt Vision.

2:10-2:30 p.m. Firehouse, 116 County Rd 4, Wells Bridge. www.4cls.org or call 607-723-8236

SAFETY CHECK – 3 – 6 p.m. Ensure your child’s safety in your vehicle. Make an appointment to get their car seat checked by professionals. Bring the car seat already installed and the child if possible. Space limited. Reservations required. New York State Police Troop C Headquarters, 823 St. Rt. 7, Unadilla. 607-561-7495 or visit www.nyspnews.com/troop-c-to-host-child-car-seat-check.htm

DISCUSSION – 6 p.m. Dan Butterman, candidate for 121st Assembly District seat, to host community conversation on Economic Development. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 315-560-7835 or visit www.facebook.com/ButtermannForNY121/