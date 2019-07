HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 16

ART CLASS – 1 – 3 p.m. Kids make 3D block letters inspired by Robert Indiana’s “Love” sculpture. Great for kids who like working with their hands. Part 2 on Thursday. Cost, $35/day/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

TRACK CLUB – 6 p.m. Join group for walk, jog, or run. All ages, activity levels welcome. Meet at Richfield Springs Community Food Co-Op, 140 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-7023 or visit www.facebook.com/rscommunityfoods/

MUSIC WORKSHOP – 6 p.m. TRAX Program provides peer support and music for at-risk youth. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-267-4435 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/