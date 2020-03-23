HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 24

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Due to unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations there is a major shortage of blood for hospitals. Healthy individuals are invited to donate life saving blood. Donate by APPOINTMENT ONLY! Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. www.foothillspac.org

FUN HIKE – 10 a.m. Enjoy relaxing hike on Greenway Trail along Susquehanna River. Call Maureen Dresser for meet location. Oneonta. 607-286-9821 or visit susqadk.org/node/4

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

HISTORY MEETING – 7 p.m. Fly Creek Area Historical Society meets to discuss club business, followed by speakers on historical topics, TBA. Free, open to public. Refreshments to follow. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek.

CANCELLED – TECHIE TUESDAY – 7 p.m. Bring your laptop, cellphone, or i-pad to have tech experts help you with any problems. Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St., Franklin. 607-829-2941 or visit www.franklinfreelibrary.org – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – FILM SOCIETY – 7 p.m. Cooperstown film society presents ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ (1967). Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop/ – CANCELLED

