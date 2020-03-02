HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 3

POPS CONCERT – 7 p.m. Come support OHS students at final joint concert of the season featuring band, chorus. Auditorium, Oneonta High School, 130 East St, Oneonta. 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

3D TINKERING – 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Create your own custom stamp with free design software and 3D printer, now with 2 nozzells instead of 1. For ages 8+. Free. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BOARD GAMES – 6 – 8 p.m. Night of fun Board & Party games with Serenity Hobbies. Ages 16+ welcome. Huntington Memorial Library, 61 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Presenting Shakespeare’s comedy ‘A Midsummer Nights Dream’ featuring a love quadrangle, magic, & mischievous fairies. General Admission, $5/person. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta.