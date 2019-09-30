HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

CLIMATE DISCUSSION – 10 a.m. Presenting ‘How to Solve Climate by 2030: We CAN change the FUTURE’ with Eban Goodstein, Ph.D. who will lead discussion on energy technologies, engagement in climate solutions. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

WATERSHED FORUM – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 4th annual Upper Susquehanna Watershed Forum includes morning, afternoon sessions covering topics from current research, innovations to enhance water quality, funding mechanism to carry out the work, more. Open to public. Registration, $20 at door includes sessions, field trip, lunch. Binghamton University Center of Excellence, 85 Murray Hill Rd., Vestal. E-mail director@occainfo.org or visit occainfo.org/upper-susquehanna-watershed-forum-to-be-held-october-1-at-binghamton-university-center-of-excellence/

PANEL DISCUSSION – 5:30 – 7 p.m. “The History and Influence of Islam on Today’s Culture”. Hunt Union Square, SUNY Oneonta.