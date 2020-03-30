HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

TROUT FISHING – Fishing season begins. Go enjoy the fresh air while fishing for Trout. And remember to keep the social distance. www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WHAT I LEARNED – 11 a.m. Hanford Mills presents lively, fun exploration on Mill topics from water power, simple machines, more for kids & parents with education coordinator Luke Murphy on Facebook Live. Bring your questions & have fun. www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum/

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channell on Youtube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

WELLNESS – 4 p.m. Group discussion focusing on emotional wellness. Teen are invited to talk out their stress, anxiety more. Oneonta Teen Center, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

DISCUSSION – 6 p.m. Open discussion on School Final Budget. Library, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/158061?org=cooperstown-csd

