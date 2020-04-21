HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE – 8 a.m. Honor genocide awareness and prevention month with live reading from ‘Heroes of the Holocaust: Extraordinary True Accounts of Triumph’ as told to Arnold Geier. Read by Shanon, Director of the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

DIGITAL EARTH FEST – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Celebrate our Earth. Learn about a variety of topics related to our spot on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Highlight various Earthday events happening around the world. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/

WHAT I LEARNED – 11 a.m. Hanford Mills presents lively, fun exploration on Mill topics from water power, simple machines, more for kids & parents with education coordinator Luke Murphy on Facebook Live. Bring your questions & have fun. www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum/

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channell on Youtube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

DIGITAL EARTH FEST – 2 – 3 p.m. Celebrate our Earth from home, participate in webinar from Master Gardener Program ‘Gardening in a Warming World’ on how to adapt our gardens to climate change. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/

