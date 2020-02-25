HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

FILM SOCIETY – 7 p.m. Cooperstown film society presents ‘Road To Perdition’ (2002) with special guest Rabbit Goody , textile historian/weaver, discussing her work on this & other films. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop/

PREPAREDNESS – 10 a.m. Learn how to protect your loved ones with special needs during disasters like floods, fires, more with Alex Scorzafava, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Otsego County, & Jennifer Birns, Otsego County Department of Children of Special Needs. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

FOOD DISTRIBUTION – 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. United Way of Delaware & Otsego Counties, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the Cooperstown Food Pantry, & Fidelis Care host a free mass food distribution for all. Northern Eagle Beverage Distribution Center, 41 Browne St, Oneonta. 607-432-0400.

RIBBON CUTTING – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All are invited to open house to meet your peers, learn about initiatives like Tobacco Free Outdoors, Retail Environment, more programs from Tobacco Free Communities of Delaware, Otsego, & Schoharie. Refreshments to be served. Klugo’s Parkview Place, 155 Main St., Ste. C, Oneonta. E-mail barbara.doyle@sphp.com or visit gotobaccofreedos.org

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by for free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form Korea. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

POTLUCK – 6 p.m. Bring a dish to pass with friends. Followed by historical show & tell at 7 featuring antiques, heirlooms, or collection pieces. Free, open to public. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd 26., Fly Creek.

DISCUSSION GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. Meeting of Circle of Women to for small group, non-judgemental discussion. Hosted by Amy Freeth and Jeanie Scarzafava Limit, 8-15 women/session. First come, first serve. Reservations required. 607-435-9934 or e-mail Nettiejes@yahoo.com