HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by from free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

TAI CHI – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis classes for ages 60 and older. Free, donations accepted, registration and commitment to a minimum of 11 classes required. Continues through May 1. Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Info, (607) 547-4232.

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar