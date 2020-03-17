HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

DISCUSSION – 6 p.m. Open discussion on School Capital Budget. Library, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/158061?org=cooperstown-csd

WELLNESS – 4 p.m. Group discussion focusing on emotional wellness. Teen are invited to talk out their stress, anxiety more. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

ELECTION – Noon – 9 p.m. Cast your vote in the village election. Make your voice heard. Cooperstown Fire Hall, 24 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2411 or visit www.cooperstownny.org – POSTPONED to April 28.

CANCELLED – CLOTHING DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring clean, gently worn clothing items to donate to those in need in Oneonta community. All items including coats, shirts, pants, winter wear, shoes, socks, more for all ages are accepted. Professional attire will be donated to the Red Closet to aid SUNY Oneonta students. Dewar Arena, Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2106 or visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com/2020/03/04/student-athlete-advisory-council-athletics-organizing-clothing-drive/ – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by for free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form England. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – OUTDOORS – 6 p.m. Join ADK for monthly meeting featuring potluck dinner followed at 7 by Sarah Coney presenting on the ecological impact of the Dams along the Susquehanna watershed on species like the American Eel, riverine pearly mussel, others. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-267-4586 or visit susqadk.org/node/2 – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – BE INFORMED – 7 p.m. ‘Coronavirus: Perspectives from the sciences’ presenting panel discussing Coronavirus with perspective from across the sciences. Includes Jill Fielhaber (Biology), Kelly Gallagher (Chemistry and Biochemistry), and Alanna Rudzik (Anthropology). Moderated by Sallie Han (Anthropology). Perna Lecture Hall, SUNY Oneonta . – CANCELLED

