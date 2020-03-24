HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

WHAT I LEARNED – 11 a.m. Hanford Mills presents lively, fun exploration on Mill topics from water power, simple machines, more for kids & parents with education coordinator Luke Murphy on Facebook Live. Bring your questions & have fun. www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

ORCHID SHOW – Noon – 1 p.m. Tune in for facebook watch party of tour through the Orchid Show at New York Botanical Gardens featuring Marc Hachadourian, Director of Glasshouse Horticulture and Senior Curator of Orchids. www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

WELLNESS – 4 p.m. Group discussion focusing on emotional wellness. Teen are invited to talk out their stress, anxiety more. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

CANCELLED – FOOD BANK – 10 a.m. Experiencing food insecurity. Come out for mass food distribution by Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY. All welcome, continues till food is gone. Northern Eagle Beverages, 41 Browne St., Oneonta. 607-267-2091 or visit www.unitedwaydo.org – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – DOCUMENTARY – 4 – 5:30 p.m. Showing ‘Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience’ which explores the effect of WWII imprisonment had on the second generation Japanese-American artists who’s work had a massive impact on American culture. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form Belgium. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining – CANCELLED

